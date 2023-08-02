Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Olaplex’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Olaplex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.