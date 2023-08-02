Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LVLU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $90.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.