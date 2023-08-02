Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $202.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 788,600,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 788,576,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0031972 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
