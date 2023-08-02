Bancor (BNT) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $56.12 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,526.98 or 0.99975480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,003,524 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 150,003,443.00998205 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.37324404 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $2,820,103.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.