The Graph (GRT) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $22.36 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,717,968,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,119,392,049 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

