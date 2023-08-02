Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $198.00 at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Eaton Stock Up 6.6 %

ETN opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

