Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

