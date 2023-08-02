WAX Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. WAX has a total market capitalization of $172.73 million and $4.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,024,139,678 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,204,700 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,024,004,826.5882764 with 3,334,069,849.2473364 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05203967 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,075,397.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

