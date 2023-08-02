GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,715.19 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $23.34 million and $3,715.19 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002467 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

