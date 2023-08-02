Barclays Increases Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $12.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSEA. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $415.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 13,333 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $3,326,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,740,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,055,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Forsum acquired 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,807.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the second quarter valued at $255,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

