TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $23.20 Price Target at HSBC

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HSBC from $13.80 to $23.20 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

