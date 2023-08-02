UBS Group Downgrades abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Sell

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on abrdn from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 212 ($2.72) to GBX 213 ($2.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $177.57.

SLFPF stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

