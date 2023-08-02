Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
SSSAF stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67.
Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shurgard Self Storage
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Invest in Energy
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.