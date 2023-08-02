Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTMX opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 137.00% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

