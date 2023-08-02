JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Underweight

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Aperam has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Aperam

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

