CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

