Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.99. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

