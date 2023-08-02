Jump Financial LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Trading Down 0.5 %

TRMB opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

