Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $288.19 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

