Citigroup Cuts Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.92.

HOLX opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

