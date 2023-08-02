Raymond James Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.99%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

