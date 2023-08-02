Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 376.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVR by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,313 shares of company stock worth $67,051,206. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,317.70 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,474.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6,070.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,657.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $123.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.