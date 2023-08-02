Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $278.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

