Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

