Wix.com (WIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wix.com Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
