Barclays Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $98.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.78.

Shares of MHK opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

