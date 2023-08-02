J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $199.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

