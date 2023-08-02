Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,178 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

