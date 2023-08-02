Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $288.54 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.22.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

