Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

