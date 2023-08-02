Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVAX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Novavax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 149.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 185,886 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

