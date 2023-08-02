Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

