Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Community Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.
