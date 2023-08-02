Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Community Financial by 600.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Financial by 53,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Community Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

