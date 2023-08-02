SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.83. SunPower has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Further Reading

