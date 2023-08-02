ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

ThredUp Stock Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ThredUp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 48,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $168,386.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,587.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 296,985 shares of company stock worth $876,757 over the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 583,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 563,234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.