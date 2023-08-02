Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 286,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

