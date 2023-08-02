Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of INO stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.98.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
