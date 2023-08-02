Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

