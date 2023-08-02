TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

