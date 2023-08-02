StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

