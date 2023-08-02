StockNews.com Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 9.1 %
NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.