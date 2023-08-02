Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.99.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.98%.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
