Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of -0.75. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $4.99.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Pro Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. 19.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Articles

