WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

WPP Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WPP opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.

Get WPP alerts:

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.