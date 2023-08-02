WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
WPP Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ WPP opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07.
About WPP
