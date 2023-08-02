Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $102.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

TRNS stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Transcat has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $672 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 842,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

