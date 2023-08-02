NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.48 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
