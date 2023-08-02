Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

TNXP opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.21. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.75). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

