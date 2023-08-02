Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

