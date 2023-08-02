Cano Health (CANO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CANO opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CANO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

