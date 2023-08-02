Grindr (GRND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter.
Grindr Trading Down 2.4 %
GRND stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
