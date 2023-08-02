Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATMU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

