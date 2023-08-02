TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TaskUs stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.41. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter worth $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

