SunOpta (SOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.14 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

TSE:SOY opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$986.84 million, a P/E ratio of -53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$7.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.90.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

