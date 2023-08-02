Real Brokerage (REAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%. The company had revenue of $107.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 1.8 %

Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Articles

